NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Moves Forward With Earned Income Tax Levy Proposal

(PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

THANK YOU … President Kati Burt thanks Eric Smeltzer for his 18 years as North Central’s treasurer.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The North Central Local Board of Education met for its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 6:03 p.m. All board members were in attendance, including: President Kati Burt, Tim Livengood, Chuck Haynes, John Huffman, and Dustin Meyers.

President Burt took the time to thank Eric Smeltzer, Treasurer, for his dedicated service over the last 18 years. She appreciates his assistance with a smooth transition between treasurers and wishes him luck on his next position.

The treasurer’s report included the approval of minutes from the June 30, 2025, meeting. Financial statements and investments from June 2025 were also passed with no irregular matters.

Smeltzer noted that the Eagle Cafe ended in the black for the second year in a row, and credits Rob Taylor, Cafeteria Food Director, for his continued hard work to combat rising food costs.

A resolution was approved to propose the levy of an additional annual tax for school district purposes based on the earned income of individuals, with a five-year term.

This involves a one percent interest that would apply to salary, self-employment, and earned wages. Upon approval, Smeltzer will take the proposed levy to the Williams County Board of Elections the following day. Residents can expect to vote on this matter during the November 5, 2025, election period.

Under recommendations from the Superintendent, Michael Bute, the board approved the purchase of various items for staff appreciation. Bute announced that August 11, 2025, will be the starting day for teachers. The school’s open house will be held August 12, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. August 15th marks the first day of school.

A proposal to update the substitute pay rates was accepted, with an increase to positions such as fill-in teachers, bus drivers, secretaries, cafeteria aides, and custodial staff. A minor increase to the Eagle Cafe menu prices was additionally approved as follows:

-Breakfast, Preschool – Grade 6: $2.60

-Breakfast, Grades 7-12: $2.85

-Breakfast, Adult: $3.25

-Lunch, Preschool – Grade 6: $3.10

-Lunch, Grades 7-12: $3.60

-Lunch, Adult: $4.25

The Consent Agenda began with the rescinding of the testing coordinator shared contract with Travis Creek. The board then approved two new hires: Stacey Birdsall as a JH/HS Intervention Specialist, and Paula Santiago for a second shift custodial position.

Severance pay was granted per the Master Negotiation Agreement, Article X, Section H, for now-retired Christine Whitis and Steven Fiser, former custodians.

The NwOESC Teacher and Paraprofessional Substitute list was approved for the 2025-2026 school year. An extended service contract for school nurse, Hollie Hake, was passed with no contest.

The JH/HS and High School Staff handbook was approved for the upcoming year. Board President Burt made a motion accepting the disposal of HP Stream 11 Pro G4 EE (Laptops).

With no further business to discuss, the North Central School Board adjourned at 6:16 p.m. The next board meeting is scheduled for August 19, 2025.