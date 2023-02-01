North Central @ Delta Girls Varsity Basketball

Delta 47 North Central 19

DELTA – Grace Munger had 18 points and Khloe Weber posted 11 to lead Delta (8-10) past North Central 47-19.

Isabelle Burnett tallied seven for the Eagles (2-16).

NORTH CENTRAL (19) – Myers 0; Burnett 7; Cruz 2; Zimmerman 4; Dominguez 0; King 3; Wright 2; Frame 0; Walker 0; Reyone 1; Totals: 5-1-6 – 19

DELTA (47) – Weber 11; Munger 18; Burres 5; Martinez 0; Friess 0; Sprow 4; Lamb 0; Gillen 0; Smith 6; Todd 3; Risner 0; Totals: 20-2-1 – 47

N. CENTRAL 4 3 3 9 – 19

DELTA 13 11 17 6 – 47

JUNIOR VARSITY: Delta, 23-6

