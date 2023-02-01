Swanton @ Bryan Varsity Bowling

Bryan 2,302 Swanton 1,963

BRYAN – Dakota Brandeberry fired games of 214 and 227 for a 441 to carry Bryan past Swanton 2,302-1,963.

Conner Williams scored a 422 series after rolling a 214 and 208 for Swanton.

At Bryan Lanes

SWANTON (1,963) – Balonex 169-135; Bates 188; Gossett 102; C. Lafferty-Reside 166-127; S. Lefferty-Reside 126-166; Williams 214-208; Swanton Baker 362

BRYAN (2,302) – Brandeberry 214-227; Craig 198-152; Douglas 139; Muhe 156-169; Singh 183; Stoy 158-161; Bryan Baker 545

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.