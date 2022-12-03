North Central Elementary November Students Of The Month

NOVEMBER WINNERS … North Central Elementary School recently recognized the November 2022 “Students of the Month”. Each student was selected as “Student of the Month” for showing “EFFORT”. Back Row, Left to Right: Maycee Walker, Jaelyn Houk, Hayden Panos, Tristan Nellist, Jacob Poynter. Middle Row, Left to Right: Madix Munger, Drew White, Jazlyn Pettit, Allison Zuver, Cash Jaggers. Front Row, Left to Right: Kyah Plummer, Phlloyd Romero, Warren Kovar, Molly MacKinnon. Not shown: Liddie Halliwill (PHOTO PROVIDED)