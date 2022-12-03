Robert “Bob” Kimble (1938-2022)

Robert “Bob” John Kimble, 84 of Churubusco, IN passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne.

Bob was born October 12, 1938 to the late Robert W. and Frances A. (Sharpe) Kimble of Stryker, Ohio.

Bob graduated from Tri-State University (TRINE) in Angola, IN in 1959, and married Margaret A. Butner on March 6, 1966.

Bob worked as a mechanical and electrical engineering contractor for the U.S government, a senior engineer at Magnavox in Fort Wayne, IN and as President of Hause Machines in Montpelier, OH for several years before founding Kimble Machines Inc.

Bob obtained his ham radio license (W8OLL) at the age of 14 and continued operating throughout his life.

He fished, gardened, played the guitar & banjo and dabbled in oil painting & illustration. He built and sold several custom automobiles and enjoyed building and flying model airplanes.

Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Margaret “Peggy” Atkinson (Butner) Kimble, father Robert W. Kimble, mother Frances Ann Kimble, nee Sharpe, step-mother Frances Kimble, nee Purcell, brother Ronald Kimble, sisters-in-law Alida Mae Kimble and Teresa Rogers-Connoly, and brothers-in-law David Rosenbaum and George Finck.

Bob is survived by his three sons, Robert (Rebecca) Kimble II, of Bryan, Ohio, James (Yewon) Kimble, of Brooklyn, NY., and Daniel (Tori) Kimble, of Stryker, Ohio; one daughter, Judith (Stephen) Wagner, of Defiance, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; brothers Phil (Beth) Kimble, Thomas (Ann) Kimble; sisters Carole Barksdale, Barbara Finck, Patricia Kimble, Sheila (James) Villanueva; step-brothers William (Dee) Connolly and Stephen Connolly; step-sister Sukey Rosenbaum; sister-in-law Evelyn Kimble and many nieces and nephews.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Cancer Assistance of Williams County, OH.

