North Central High School Class Awards & Scholarship Winners

The following North Central High School students were presented with these awards at the annual Honors Awards Evening:

9th Grade – Kaylee Ambler – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – English I; Lily Ayers – Honor Roll, Academic Excellence – Science 9; Carlos Cadena – Honor Roll, Academic Excellence – Science 9; Estrella Cruz – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical, Quiz Bowl, Academic Excellence – Biology, Outstanding Student – English I, Outstanding Algebra I Student; Wyatt Gruber – Perfect Attendance, Drama Club/Musical; Keegan Hickman – Most Improved – Science 9, Alizabeth Pilmore – Honor Roll, High School Mentor, Drama Club/Musical; Trenitie Ream – Outstanding Student – Science 9, Koner Rummel – Honor Roll, Aiden Scott – Honor Roll, Gavin Shockley – Honor Roll, Trenton Turner – Honor Roll, Special Recognition for Writing, Outstanding Student – Geometry; Alec Walz – Honor Roll, Amara Wright – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical, Outstanding Algebra I Student; Madeline Zimmerman – Outstanding Student – Biology, Drama Club/Musical

10th Grade – Autumn Anderson – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – Biology; Caden Baker – Honor Roll, Katelyn Balser – Honor Roll, Ethan Beard – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical, Outstanding Student – Geometry; Alexxander Budd – Most Improved – Geometry, Joey Burt – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical; Griffin Cogswell – Honor Roll, Trinity Conrad – High School Mentor, Most Improved – Biology; Alyson Cook – Honor Roll, Academic Excellence – Biology; Jaylin Crafts – Honor Roll, High School Mentor, Academic Excellence – Biology, Special Recognition for Writing, Outstanding Algebra II Student; Mireya Cruz – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical; Sami Cummins – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical; Alexa Dominguez – Honor Roll, Grecia Dominguez – Honor Roll, Jada Evers – Honor Roll, Connor Gendron – Outstanding Student – Geometry, Johnny Hicks – Drama Club/Musical, SWAT; Hailey Hulbert – High School Mentor, Gage Kidston – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical; Cameron Laney – Honor Roll, SWAT, Outstanding Student – Geometry; Cayden Laney – Most Improved – Geometry, Millie Layne – High School Mentor, Ava Livengood – Drama Club/Musical, Martha Marmolejo – Honor Roll, Ashlynn Martin – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – Data Science Foundations; Lilly McMillen – Honor Roll, Kirian Mercer – Honor Roll, Most Improved – Biology, Outstanding Algebra I Part B Student; Cohen Meyers – Honor Roll, SWAT, Drama Club/Musical; Keanu Miller – High School Mentor, Sam Moore – Honor Roll, Gwen Oxender – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – Geometry; Paige Oxender – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical, Quiz Bowl, Outstanding Chemistry Student, Outstanding Student – Math Modeling & Reasoning, Outstanding Algebra II Student; Ben Pettit – Honor Roll, Kira Raabe – Honor Roll, High School Mentor; Ashton Salazar – Drama Club/Musical, Jalynne Schroeder – High School Mentor, Lila Semer – Quiz Bowl, Taylor Sherry – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – Biology, Outstanding Student – Geometry; Brooke St. John – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – Biology, Most Improved – Geometry; Darbi Stewart – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical, SWAT; Emma Taylor – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical; Jake Turner – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – Data Science Foundations; Travis Turner – High School Mentor, Ava Van Auken – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical, Outstanding Student – English II; Davis White – Honor Roll, High School Mentor, Quiz Bowl, Outstanding Student – English II

11th Grade – Briana Baker – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musica; Rea Beck – Honor Roll, Academic Excellence – Anatomy, Outstanding Student – Advanced English III; Isabelle Burnett – Honor Roll, Academic Excellence – Anatomy, Outstanding Student – Advanced English III, Outstanding Student – Precalculus; Quin Burt – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical, Outstanding Physics Student; Clayton Douglass – High School Mentor, Drama Club/Musical; Vanessa Ernsberger – High School Mentor, Outstanding Student – English III; Emma Fidler – High School Mentor, Jayden Fields – Honor Roll, Outstanding Zoology Student; Macie Gendron – High School Mentor, Kailysa Hickman – High School Mentor, MaKenna Hollstein – Drama Club/Musical, Levi Houser – Honor Roll, Landon Justice – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – English III; Erica Knapp – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical, Quiz Bowl; Tesa Lopez – Drama Club/Musical, Ashlee Lyons – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – Precalculus; Mario Marmolejo – Honor Roll, Kinsley Martin – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical; Lily Martin – Honor Roll, Sean Michael – Honor Roll, Academic Excellence – Anatomy, Outstanding Student – Advanced English III; Destiny Miller – High School Mentor, Landen Nickloy – Honor Roll, Kila Reeser – Outstanding Student – English III, Bradley Russell – Drama Club/Musical, Alisha Singer – Honor Roll, Camden Stoots – Drama Club/Musical, Kendall Sutton – High School Mentor, Kaytee Tomblin – Honor Roll, Academic Excellence – Anatomy, Outstanding Student – Advanced English III; Stephen Traxler – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical; Aiden Walz – Outstanding Student – English III, Coltan Willson – Honor Roll

12th Grade – Lauren Balser – Honor Roll, Outstanding Forensics Student, Outstanding Student – Calculus; Kendal Bonney – Honor Roll, Madison Brown – Honor Roll, Riley Brown – Honor Roll, Raina Cox – Honor Roll, High School Mentor, Outstanding Student – Advanced English IV, Most Improved – Math Modeling & Reasoning; Ethan Currence – Honor Roll, High School Mentor; Erin Elser – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – Calculus; Zach Hayes – Honor Roll, Teegan Helms – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – English IV, Outstanding Student – Data Science Foundations; Colton Hicks – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – Advanced English IV, Outstanding Student – Calculus, Outstanding Student – Data Science Foundations; Baylee Joice – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical; Gracy Livensparger – Honor Roll, Jessie Lonabarger – Honor Roll, Kane Loney – High School Mentor, Alexia Miller – Honor Roll, Outstanding Astronomy Student; Kaydence Page – Honor Roll, Colin Patten – Honor Roll, Ryan Pfund – Honor Roll, Shawn Pippin – Honor Roll, Jenna Roth – Honor Roll, Mason Sanford – Honor Roll, Katie Stembridge – Honor Roll, Drama Club/Musical; Zachary Tomblin – Outstanding Student – Data Science Foundations, Haley Wehrle – Honor Roll, Sam Wheeler – Honor Roll, Outstanding Student – English IV, Most Improved – Precalculus; Jacob Wildrick – Honor Roll

North Central High School 2022 Scholarships

The North Central Class of 2022 scholarships were announced at the Honors Awards on Monday, May 23rd. Listed below are the college and local scholarships that the NC Seniors received. North Central would like to congratulate the Class of 2022 for receiving over $828,000 in scholarships!

Lauren Balser – BGSU University Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship ($22,000), Thompson Working Families Scholarship ($22,000), Ohio College Opportunity Grant ($2,700), Pell Grant ($6,845), Bryan Academic All Stars Scholarship ($100), NCEA Deborah Cronin Memorial Scholarship ($500), Keough Award ($500), Mary Jestine Flightner Memorial Nursing Scholarship ($1,000), Lynn & Nancy Elston Scholarship ($500), County North Foundation Scholarship ($8,000), Frank & Elaine Lesnet Miseta Scholarship ($6,000), Honors Diploma, North Central Honors Cords, North Central NHS Cords, NC Class of 2022 Valedictorian.

Kendal Bonney – Ashland University Women’s Volleyball Scholarship ($42,000), Ashland University Grand ($4,000), Ashland University Award Provost Level ($40,000), Tuition Relief Scholarship ($1,850), OHSVCA District 7 POY Award ($400), Voice of Democracy Scholarship ($400), Lynn & Nancy Elston Scholarship ($500), Pioneer Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($350), Robert Gamboe Memorial Scholarship ($500), American Legion Agnew Shinabarger Post 307 Scholarship ($6,000), Honors Diploma, North Central Honors Cords, North Central NHS Cords, NC Class of 2022 Salutatorian.

Madison Brown – Bluffton Academic Honors with Distinction Scholarship ($72,000), Lynn & Nancy Elston Scholarship ($500), Pioneer Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($350), Williams County Retired Teachers Scholarship ($1,000), Honors Diploma, North Central Honors Cords North Central NHS Cords.

Riley Brown – University of Toledo Academic Scholarship ($40,000), Kamco Scholarship ($1,000), Lynn & Nancy Elston Scholarship ($500), Class of 1960 Scholarship ($500), NC Community Scholarship ($527), Honors Diploma, North Central Honors Cords, North Central NHS Cords, North Central FFA Cords.

Erin Elser – Grand Valley Award of Excellence ($44,000), Honors Diploma, Franklin B. Walter Scholarship ($250), Lynn & Nancy Elston Scholarship ($500), St. John / Kent Becker Scholarship ($300), Sharon & Clara Kidston Memorial Scholarship ($4,000), Frank & Elaine Lesnet Miseta Scholarship ($6,000), North Central Honors Cords, North Central NHS Cords, NC Class of 2022 Valedictorian.

Kassidy Faler – Goshen High Academic Merit Scholarship ($60,000), Presidential Finalist ($4,000), Goshen Athletic Scholarship ($16,000), Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship ($4,500), Daniel L. Gearhart Legacy Innovation & Technology Scholarship ($500), Pioneer Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($350), Lila P. Orcutt Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), St. John / Ed Whitis Memorial Scholarship ($300), STEM Honors Diploma, North Central Honors Cords, North Central NHS Cords, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Cords.

Zachary Hayes – Bluffton Trustee Scholarship ($64,000), Community Enrichment Grant ($4,000), Bluffton Opportunity Grant ($45,600), Pell Grant ($4,180), Lynn & Nancy Elston Scholarship ($500)

Colton Hicks – Adrian College Trustee Scholarship ($72,000), Scholarship Day Scholarship (32,000), NC NHS/Red Cross Scholarship ($250), Bryan Kiwanis Scholarship ($750), North Central Honors Cords, North Central NHS Cords, North Central FFA Cords.

Baylee Joice – Northwest State Honors Scholarship ($3.747.36), Lynn & Nancy Elston @ NWSCC Scholarship ($500), American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship ($250), Honors Diploma, North Central FFA Cords, US Military Cords.

Emily Lehsten – North Central Honors Cords, North Central FFA Cords.

Gracy Livensparger – North Central Honors Cords.

Jessie Lonabarger – U of Tenn at Martin Voyager Out of State Scholarship ($20,000), Orcutt-Clyde Agricultural Scholarship ($750), North Central Honors Cords, North Central NHS Cords, North Central FFA Cords.

Alexia Miller – BGSU University Freshman Academic Award ($20,000), Roose Family Scholarship ($4,000), Darold I Greek Scholarship ($8,000), American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship ($250), Lynn & Nancy Elston Scholarship ($500), NC Community Scholarship ($527), Honors Diploma, North Central Honors Cords, North Central NHS Cords.

Kaydence Page – BGSU University Freshman Academic Award ($20,000), Thompson Working Families Scholarship ($20,000), Book Scholarship ($800), Four County NTHS Cords.

Colin Patten – Lynn & Nancy Elston @ NWSCC Scholarship ($500), County North Scholarship ($1,500), Williams County Pork Producers Scholarship ($500), Martin V. Alonzo Family Scholarship through Wieland Chase ($12,000), Pioneer Transformer Scholarship ($1,000), North Central FFA Cords.

Ryan Pfund – North Central FFA Cords.

Shawn Pippin – North Central Honors Cords.

Jenna Roth – North Central Honors Cords.

Mason Sanford – Grand Valley State Laker Scholarship ($31,632), Lynn & Nancy Elston Scholarship ($500), Beals Family Memorial Scholarship ($500)

Kaitlyn Stembridge – Roberta Oxender/Pioneer Lions Club Scholarship ($500), NC Community Scholarship ($527), North Central Honors Cords.

Haley Wehrle – North Central Honors Cords, North Central NHS Cords.

Samuel Wheeler – Grand Valley Sate Laker Scholarship ($31,632), Lynn & Nancy Elston Scholarship ($500), North Central Honors Cords, North Central FFA Cords.