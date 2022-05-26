North Central Local Elementary 4th Quarter Awards

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 26, 2022

News Article Views: 48

1ST GRADE Good Citizen- Connor Church, Good Citizen- Kinley Dietsch, Student of the Year-Brinley Sentel, Student of the Year-Callie Moreland. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

2ND GRADEGood Citizen- Gunner Roth, Eli Knapp, Student of the Year-Remi Lawson, Student of the Year- Reid Parrott.

3RD GRADEStudent of the Year-Quinn Fellers, Student of the Year-Carlos Cruz, Good Citizen-Oliveia Hotchkiss, Good Citizen- Gabriel Workman.

4TH GRADE AWARDS ... Eagle Way-Tyler Myers, Reading-Jaelyn Houk, Eagle Way-Jett Reinbolt, Language Arts- Jamie Deleon, Math-Brantley Oyer, Most Improved Overall-Vincent Seeman, Social Studies-Carissa Martin, Science-Tahvin Wilson.

5TH GRADE AWARDS Most Improved Overall-Caylee Denstedt, Math-Tyson Turner, Social Studies-Gentry Fackler, Science-Alexa Dickinson, Eagle Way-Bailey Carpenter, Reading-Adilynn Miller, Eagle Way and Language Arts-Rebekka Netcher.

6TH GRADE AWARDS Science-Briggs Fiser, Math-C.J. Fidler, Reading-Leah Reyome, Eagle Way-Rose Budd, Eagle Way-Martha Cruz, Language Arts-Mia Lawson, Social Studies-Thomas Ghent, Most Improved Overall-Morrigan Winkos.

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "North Central Local Elementary 4th Quarter Awards"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*