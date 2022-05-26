North Central Local Elementary 4th Quarter Awards

1ST GRADE … Good Citizen- Connor Church, Good Citizen- Kinley Dietsch, Student of the Year-Brinley Sentel, Student of the Year-Callie Moreland. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

2ND GRADE … Good Citizen- Gunner Roth, Eli Knapp, Student of the Year-Remi Lawson, Student of the Year- Reid Parrott.

3RD GRADE … Student of the Year-Quinn Fellers, Student of the Year-Carlos Cruz, Good Citizen-Oliveia Hotchkiss, Good Citizen- Gabriel Workman.

4TH GRADE AWARDS ... Eagle Way-Tyler Myers, Reading-Jaelyn Houk, Eagle Way-Jett Reinbolt, Language Arts- Jamie Deleon, Math-Brantley Oyer, Most Improved Overall-Vincent Seeman, Social Studies-Carissa Martin, Science-Tahvin Wilson.

5TH GRADE AWARDS … Most Improved Overall-Caylee Denstedt, Math-Tyson Turner, Social Studies-Gentry Fackler, Science-Alexa Dickinson, Eagle Way-Bailey Carpenter, Reading-Adilynn Miller, Eagle Way and Language Arts-Rebekka Netcher.

6TH GRADE AWARDS … Science-Briggs Fiser, Math-C.J. Fidler, Reading-Leah Reyome, Eagle Way-Rose Budd, Eagle Way-Martha Cruz, Language Arts-Mia Lawson, Social Studies-Thomas Ghent, Most Improved Overall-Morrigan Winkos.