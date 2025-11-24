North Central School Bus Involved In Accident; No Students On Board

PIONEER – North Central Local Schools has notified parents and guardians that one of its school buses was involved in a traffic accident on Monday.

According to the district, no students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. School officials emphasized that there were no student injuries and that the driver’s well-being is their primary concern.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene immediately, and the district reports it is cooperating with law enforcement as the incident is reviewed.

The school said the message was sent to ensure families received accurate information and to help prevent the spread of rumors regarding the accident.

North Central Local Schools thanked parents and community members for their continued trust and support.