Swanton Wendy’s Closes As Company Prepares Wider Cuts

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A social media post circulating on Sunday stated that the Swanton Wendy’s location would be closing its doors for good, with November 23rd marking its final night of service.

A call to the restaurant by The Village Reporter led to an employee confirming that the restaurant’s last day of operation would be that of Sunday, November 23rd, 2025.

The closure comes as Wendy’s prepares for a significant reduction in the number of its U.S. restaurants in response to declining revenue and profits.

Company leadership has stated that lower income consumers have been cutting back on spending, a trend expected to continue through the end of the year.

Interim CEO Ken Cook said the company anticipates closing a “mid-single digit percentage” of its 6,011 U.S. locations, which could total roughly 300 closures if the figure reaches five percent.

The closures are slated to begin in the fourth quarter and are intended to improve traffic and profitability at remaining locations.

This follows the shutdown of 140 Wendy’s restaurants earlier in 2024. Company leaders have said some older locations no longer meet brand standards, while others may be upgraded, transferred to new operators, or closed depending on performance.