North Central Senior Kaitlyn Stembridge Awarded Scholarship By Pioneer Lions Club

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 28, 2022

News Article Views: 111

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENT … At the May 23rd North Central HS Honors Awards Evening, Pioneer Area Lions awarded a $500 scholarship to Senior Kaitlyn Stembridge (left). Lion Marilyn Osborn (right) was the presenter. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "North Central Senior Kaitlyn Stembridge Awarded Scholarship By Pioneer Lions Club"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*