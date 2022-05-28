North Central Senior Kaitlyn Stembridge Awarded Scholarship By Pioneer Lions Club

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENT … At the May 23rd North Central HS Honors Awards Evening, Pioneer Area Lions awarded a $500 scholarship to Senior Kaitlyn Stembridge (left). Lion Marilyn Osborn (right) was the presenter. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
