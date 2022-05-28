GUEST SPEAKER … On May 24th, the Bryan Lions Club welcomed Rachel Blanton, Program Manager and Outreach coordinator for Sarah’s Friends. Blanton shared with the club the services offered by Sarah’s Friends and answered questions from the club membership. Shown in the photo are: Bryan Lions Club First Vice President and Program Chair Benjamin Murray, Rachel Blanton of Sarah’s Friends and Bryan Lions Club President Denver Henderson.
Be the first to comment on "Bryan Lions Club Learns About Sarah’s Friends"