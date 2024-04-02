North Central Teacher Suspended For “Allegations Involving A Student”

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Village Reporter has recently reported allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a North Central teacher and a student after numerous inquires from community members. Upon contact, the school did confirm the ongoing investigation underway with the police department.

Superintendent Bute was approached for comment and provided the following statement:

“The District is aware of an allegation involving a teacher. We are not able to share any details at this time. However, we are working closely with law enforcement. We remain committed to ensuring we provide a safe learning environment for our students. The District will make no further comments because it is an ongoing law enforcement matter. All inquiries should be directed to the Pioneer Police Department.”

Subsequently, a request for records concerning the investigation was made by The Village Reporter, and on April 2nd, North Central Schools Treasurer, Eric Smeltzer, furnished the requested document.

The document indicated that Tessa Steinke was placed on Administrative Leave on March 10th.

The letter that was sent reads as follows:

“Ms. Steinke, Effective immediately, you are hereby placed on paid administrative leave from your position in the District pending an investigation into allegations involving a student. During this administrative leave, you shall receive your full pay and any applicable benefits. However, while on administrative leave, you are not permitted to be on North Central Local School District property or attend District events without first receiving written permission from me.”

“You are further directed to have no contact with any District students or employees, except for District administration and any union representative(s) regarding these allegations. You are required to turn in your keys immediately and shall have your school accounts disabled during this time as well. Your failure to abide by these directives may result in the imposition of discipline.”

Notably, requests for comments were sent to Police Chief Livengood, who is also a North Central School Board Member, through email and phone calls to the department, but no response has been received at this time.