North Central vs. Crestview Girls Basketball Sectional Final

By: Nate Calvin

PAULDING – In the opening game of the night top-seeded Convoy Crestview handled North Central 55-28.

The Lady Knights, who defeated Fayette 57-1 in the semifinals, scored the game’s first ten points before Isabelle Burnett turned in a conventional three-point play to get the Eagles on the board at the 3:44 mark.

The North Central 2-3 zone was effective early in slowing down Crestview and after a three-point play by Makinzy King early in the second quarter the Knights lead was just 14-8.

A 13-3 run by Crestview ended the first half with leading scorer Cali Gregory knocking down a triple from the right wing just before the horn to make it 27-11 at halftime.

Crestview’s lead would grow to 33-17 setting the stage for a 15-0 Knights surge to end the third quarter with several Eagles’ turnovers resulting in layups as the lead ballooned to 48-17.

Gregory was one of three Knights in double digits with 27 on the night and Burnett netted 11 to pace North Central (3-20).

The Division IV district semifinals will be on Thursday, February 23 at Defiance High School with No. 3 Stryker taking on No. 2 Ayersville in game one with No. 1 Crestview (19-4) facing No. 6 Pettisville (14-10) in the nightcap.

NORTH CENTRAL (28) – Meyers 0; Burnett 11; Rayome 2; Cruz 4; Zimmerman 1; Dominguez 2; Frame 0; Crafts 0; King 7; Wright 1; Totals: 10-0-8 – 28

CRESTVIEW (55) – Hoffman 0; Ross 0; Owsley 0; M. Kulwicki 0; Kline 11; C. Gregory 27; L. McCoy 11; Crider 2; Best 0; J. Kulwicki 2; H. McCoy 2; Reinhart 0; Totals: 19-5-2 – 55

GAME STATISTICS – N. Central: FG – 10/20 (50%); FT – 8/13 (61%); Rebounds – 12 (3 offensive); Turnovers – 21; Crestview: FG – 24/48 (50%); FT – 2/4 (50%); Rebounds – 22 (12 offensive); Turnovers – 8

N. CENTRAL 5 6 6 11 – 28

CRESTVIEW 12 15 21 7 – 55

