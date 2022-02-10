North Central’s Kassidy Faler To Continue Volleyball & Track Career At Goshen College

Facebook

(PHOTO PROVIDED)

MAKING IT OFFICIAL … North Central Lady Eagle Kassidy Faler has signed a letter of intent to further her education and continue her volleyball and track careers at Goshen College, a NAIA school in Goshen, Indiana.

Faler plans on majoring in elementary education while minoring in mathematics and communications while at Goshen.

Pictured at Faler’s signing event are: (Front) Doug Faler (father, North Central indoor and outdoor track coach), Kourtney Crawford (Goshen volleyball coach), Kassidy Faler, Destini Faler (mother).

(Back) Colette Switzer (North Central assistant volleyball coach), Stacy Roth (North Central volleyball head coach).