North Central’s Kendal Bonney To Continue Volleyball Career At Ashland University

MAKING IT OFFICIAL … North Central volleyball standout Kendal Bonney signed her letter of intent to attend Division II Ashland University where she will major in Special Education.

Pictured with Kendal at her signing day are seated: Dan Bonney (Father) and Shawne Bonney (Mother); (Middle) North Central Assistant Volleyball Coach Colette Sweitzer, Head Coach Stacy Roth, Assistant Coach Doonie Fidler; (Back) Team Pineapple Volleyball Club Owner and Director Lloy Ball.