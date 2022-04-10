North Central’s Zach Hayes Signs With Bluffton University For Basketball

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 10, 2022

BLUFFTON BASKETBALL … Last Friday, North Central basketball player Zach Hayes committed to continue his education and basketball career at Bluffton University (Division III).

Shown with Hayes at his signing event are sitting: Lisa Hayes (mother), Zach Hayes, Scott Hayes (father).

Standing are North Central boys basketball head coach Chris Fidler and assistant coach Nelson Turner. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

