North Star BlueScope Steel Donates $25,000 To Hilltop Schools For Weight Room Equipment

CHECK PRESENTATION … On hand for the donation toward the weight room project at Hilltop were Maintenance Engineer Eleazar Serrano (Hilltop graduate), Hilltop Varsity Football Head Coach and Lifting Coach Nate Massie, Hilltop Athletic Director Tony Gerig, Senior Electrician Mike Vershum (Hilltop graduate), and North Star BlueScope Executive Administrative Assistant Kristen Fruchey. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

WEST UNITY - The Millcreek-West Unity Local School District is in the process of adding on to the current school building.

Once completed in the spring, the addition will be comprised of a junior high gymnasium, a 2,000 square foot weight room, two junior high locker rooms (boys & girls), a concession stand, public restrooms, an athletic office, and storage.