Northwest Ohio ESC Board Approves Service Agreements, Hears Cybersecurity Ranking

The following actions were taken by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board at its regular meeting held Oct. 27, 2026.

The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. by President Kelly Hug. All in attendance recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

REPORTS

OSBA LEGISLATIVE LIAISON: Mr. Brian Baker provided an update on recent legislative activity and initiatives from the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA). Although the legislature is not currently in session, there are 12 items that were vetoed by the Governor prior to the legislative break. Lawmakers have until Dec. 31 to consider overriding those vetoes. He also highlighted that OSBA plans to take part in the “40 by 40: Fulfill the IDEA Promise” campaign, which advocates for increasing federal funding for special education under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

Although the federal government originally committed to funding 40 percent of special education costs 50 years ago, current funding remains at approximately 10-13 percent. The initiative seeks to achieve the full 40 percent funding commitment by 2040. OSBA will be encouraging local boards of education to adopt resolutions supporting this effort.

OSBA STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT LIAISON: Mrs. Nona Rupp shared a student success story highlighting the accomplishments of Bowling Green City Schools students participating in the Perennial Math Competition (PACE) through their gifted program.

This national competition challenges students to develop advanced math, logic and problem-solving skills. Students prepare through weekly practice quizzes and activities that encourage creative approaches to solving complex problems. This year, 2,297 students from 145 teams competed nationally, with six Bowling Green students earning gold medals.

These students were recognized for their achievements at a recent Bowling Green Board of Education meeting. In a special moment, the gifted intervention specialist also presented an honorary gold medal to the Board President, who participated in the PACE program in the 1990s.

CFO/TREASURER: Mrs. Lorenzen announced that Superintendent Kerri Weir will receive the Carol E. Austin Lifetime Achievement Award, OESCA’s highest honor, at the OESCA Awards Breakfast on Nov. 16 during the OSBA Capital Conference. Mrs. Lorenzen reviewed annual insurance rates for 2027, including a 5.5 percent increase in medical premiums, a 2 percent increase in dental premiums, and no changes to life or vision rates. The Advantage HDHP single deductible will increase by $100 to meet IRS requirements.

She also reported that the FY26 audit is being completed remotely, with submission to the Auditor of State expected by the end of November and public release anticipated by the end of December. She asked whether the Board wished to waive the exit audit interview again this year.

She provided information on the Military Recruit Award, a new program offering financial incentives to schools and eligible employees with military connections. NwOESC has received funding for one employee, with one additional employee expected to receive the bonus after completing their first year of employment.

She also reviewed OSBA Capital Conference arrangements, including badge printing and hotel reservations. Finally, Mrs. Lorenzen shared her recent experience speaking with Work Transition students about paychecks and employment paperwork, noting that spending time with students was a rewarding reminder of the ESC’s purpose.

DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION: Mrs. Jill Gilliland reported on several items. Mackenzi Decker has stepped into the role of Parent Mentor, which is an ODEW grant-funded position. The Parent Mentor supports families by sharing resources and supporting their communication with their child’s school district to positively impact educational outcomes. Jessica Fredrick shared several preschool updates at the recent superintendent/treasurer meetings.

Preschool updates: Our preschool teachers are in their third year of implementing Creative Curriculum. A grant from the Department of Children and Youth (DCY) supports access to the online platform, which allows teachers to develop lesson plans, document student progress through GOLD assessments, and generate Child Outcome Summary (COS) forms for Indicator 7 reporting.

These tools streamline planning and documentation while supporting individualized instruction. The Ohio Preschool Program (OPP) provides tuition assistance to eligible families. Recent changes have simplified the application process, and new administrative rules clarify eligibility and program responsibilities.

NwOESC staff continue working with families, teachers and county JFS offices to identify eligible children and assist parents with the lengthy application process. Early Childhood Screenings are scheduled for March and April 2027.

OCALI Support: Denise Sawan Caruso, OCALI Consultant, will continue working with NwOESC preschool and elementary MD classrooms at Patrick Henry, Archbold and Wauseon. She will support newer teachers in developing individualized instructional strategies, communication supports and classroom environments that promote student success and independence.

Therapy Dog at Wauseon High School: Blue, the dog of NwOESC Intervention Specialist Kalli Hintz, has successfully completed training through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and will join the Wauseon High School MD program.

Blue will help promote student communication, social interaction and responsibility through supervised activities. Because Blue is deaf, students and staff will also have opportunities to communicate with him using sign language.

DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION, & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: Mr. Andy Hunter shared that the Curriculum Department continues to support area districts through several initiatives. As part of the state’s Instructional Implementation Team initiative, consultants have completed more than 50 classroom observations, collecting valuable data to help districts strengthen literacy instruction.

The department also hosted a roundtable discussion to assist administrators in preparing for changes to middle school career-technical education requirements. Additionally, the Assessment Coaching service has reached full capacity, with 10 teachers from six districts participating in individualized coaching focused on strengthening classroom assessments and alignment with Ohio’s State Tests.

The Curriculum Department also hosted the 40th annual Williams County Elementary Quiz Competition at Bryan Elementary School, bringing together eight public and private schools for an evening of academic competition.

Congratulations to Montpelier, this year’s champion, and Edgerton, the runner-up. Special recognition goes to Kristie Brickner for her leadership in coordinating the event. Mr. Hunter expressed his appreciation for the continued dedication of Curriculum Department consultants in supporting area schools and providing meaningful opportunities for students and educators.

DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY & OPERATIONS: Mr. Chad Rex shared highlights from the recent Cybersecurity Co-Pilot assessment and follow-up report, noting that NwOESC ranked first among assessed ESCs in foundational cybersecurity protections, second overall among ESCs, and sixth of 42 participating organizations, placing the organization in the 86th percentile. He reported an overall compliance score of 73.7 percent, compared to the program median of 58.5 percent, with 14 of 23 improvement actions completed and a 7.2 percentage-point increase since May 2025.

Mr. Rex highlighted that all five required Ohio House Bill 96 cybersecurity controls are in place. These results reflect progress in multifactor authentication, administrative access, device patching, email security, and cybersecurity policies and procedures. He emphasized that ongoing priorities include additional security improvements, vulnerability scanning, incident response exercises, and disaster recovery and business continuity planning. Mr. Rex reported that the damaged solar panels have been replaced and expressed appreciation to Veregy for their expertise and diligent efforts throughout the process.

Additionally, Mr. Rex noted that he attended the EdTech Leaders Alliance Conference and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in professional learning focused on educational technology and leadership development. Finally, Mr. Rex shared that the Independence Education Center received a donated playground fence from Snack Sisters, enhancing safety and security for IEC students. He expressed appreciation to Snack Sisters for their generous contribution.

CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED

Minutes from the regular Board Meeting held Sept. 22, 2026.

Financial Transactions: appropriation modifications, transfers and advances, and monthly financial reports.

Accepted Donation: A fence for the playground at the Independence Education Center valued at $17,940 from Bruce Fortier Charitable Trust along with a few personal donors.

AGREEMENTS

Approved the following service agreements and MOUs:

NwOESC to provide to Defiance City Schools, Roots Analysis Services for the period of 9/15/26-6/30/27.

NwOESC to provide to ESC of Northeast Ohio-Shared Service Alliance, Fiscal Services (North Central Local Schools) for the period of 9/28/26-7/31/27.

NwOESC to provide to Liberty Center Local Schools, ELL Instructional Assistant Services for the period of 9/10/26-6/15/27.

NwOESC to provide to Napoleon Area City Schools, Assessment Coaching Services for the period of 10/8/26-5/30/27.

NwOESC to provide to Napoleon Area City Schools, Instructional Services at the Liberty Education Center for the 2026-27 academic year.

NwOESC to provide to Northeastern Local Schools, Assessment Coaching Services for the period of 10/8/26-5/30/27.

NwOESC to provide to Paulding Exempted Village Schools, Vision Impairment Evaluation for the period of 10/6/26-6/30/27.

NwOESC to provide to Pettisville Local Schools, Roots Analysis Services for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.

NwOESC to provide to Pike-Delta-York Local Schools, Assessment Coaching Services for the period of 10/8/26-5/30/27.

NwOESC to provide to Stryker Local Schools, Assessment Coaching Services for the period of 10/8/26-5/30/27.

NwOESC to provide to Swanton Local Schools, Fiscal Services for the period of 10/21/26-6/30/27.

NwOESC to provide to Wauseon Exempted Village Schools, Assessment Coaching Services for the period of 10/8/26-5/30/27.

Approved the annual Tuition Reimbursement Budget for the coming 2027-28 school year per board policy #3450.

PERSONNEL CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED

Resignations:

Wolf, Gracie, Paraprofessional, effective 10/1/2026

Classified Limited Contracts:

Decker, Mackenzi: CLASS – 1 YR, 10/5/2026-7/31/2027

Flores, Lisa: CLASS – 1 YR, 10/12/2026-7/31/2027

Gustwiller, Cynthia: CLASS – 1 YR, 10/8/2026-7/31/2027

Shotwell, Patricia: CLASS – 1 YR, 8/1/2026-6/30/2027

Smith, Brandi: CLASS – 1 YR, 10/9/2026-7/31/2027

Classified Notice – Hourly Rate:

Williams, Shelby

Teaching assignment for the first semester 2026-27:

Cook, Debra: Intervention Specialist, Independence Education Center

Substitute paraprofessionals for 2026-27: Melissa French, Sophia Good, Tamara Leaders, Paige Morgan-Smith, Tracey Weis

Substitute teachers for 2026-27: Patricia Adamski, Angela Adkins, Kimberly Angell, Kaylen Behnfeldt, Elise Bennis, Alexis Bernal, Christopher Brown, Jami Cameron, Whitney Campbell, Kiersten Cline, Heather Courtney, Amber Cummins, Ella Cummins, Hannah Downing, Raegan Dye, Kelsey Fischbach, Sophia Good, Lindsey Graham, Colton Grant, Anita Herod, Lindee Lammon, Donald McCord, Renee Meyer, Brian Miller, Cheyenne Miller, Heidy Monnin, Avrianna Olmstead, Jennifer Perry, Brenna Rice, Zoey Ripke, Emily Rodriguez, Kristie Stollsteimer, Colton Stover, Alyssa Waisner, Isaac Wilhelm, Macie Willson, Haleigh Wright

21st Century Teacher:

Defiance Middle School: Jamie Knueven

Student Teacher/Intern/Volunteer:

Harris, Kylee, Field Experience as a BGSU student, Fall 2026, placed with Christi Ranzau

Van Driver:

NwOESC: Lori Graber

Military Recruit Award for staff:

Karen Barber, Military Recruit Award from the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce, Ohio Military Veteran Educator Program

INFORMATION/DISCUSSION ITEMS

NEOLA Policies – First Reading:

Bylaw 0145, Filling a Board Vacancy (Revised)

Bylaw 0146, Resignation or Removal (Revised)

Policy 1231, Outside Activities of Staff (Revised)

Policy 2265, Protections of Individual Beliefs, Affiliations, Ideals, or Principles of Political Movements and Ideology (Revised)

Policy 2413, Career Advising (Reaffirm)

Policy 2461, Recording of Educational Service Center Meetings Involving Students and/or Parents (Rescind)

Policy 2623.01, Academic Intervention (New)

Policy 2623.02, Third Grade Reading Guarantee (Revised)

Policy 2623.03, K-3 Mathematics Diagnostic Assessments (New)

Policy 2675, Advanced Mathematics Placement and Promotion (New)

Policy 3231, Outside Activities of Staff (Revised)

Policy 4231, Outside Activities of Staff (Revised)

Policy 5111.01, Homeless Students (Revised)

Policy 5330, Use of Medications (Revised)

Policy 6100, Proper Use of Public Funds (New)

Policy 6423, Use of Credit Cards (Revised)

Policy 7540.10, Recording and AI Processing of Communications on School Property and at School Events (New)

Policy 8120, Volunteers (Revised)

Policy 8310, Public Records (Revised)

Policy 8330, Student Records (Revised)

Policy 8470, Sex Offender Notification (Revised)

Calendar Year 2027 Employee Benefits:

A summary of 2027 benefit increases for health, dental, vision and life was shared.

Northern Buckeye Health Plan (NBHP) recently set the health, dental, vision and life rate increases for 2027.

All health plans will see a 5.5 percent increase. These include the Access + Healthcare Plan, the Advantage High-Deductible Healthcare Plan with a Health Savings Account, and the TrueCost Reference Based Plan (RBP).

The dental plan will increase (2 percent).

The vision plans will not increase.

Life insurance will not increase.

Staff have been informed of the Open Enrollment period (Oct. 28-Nov. 10, 2026).

Departmental Goals/Priorities 2026-27:

A draft was shared with the Board, and input will be obtained prior to finalizing at the next meeting.

Penta Career Center BOE Appointment process/update:

The vacancy has been shared and applications will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Superintendent/CFO Evaluations:

The evaluation process has been initiated for the year.

OSBA Capital Conference Summary:

An informational flyer was shared with those who will be attending.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

Superintendent Kerri Weir reported on several items. NwOESC received the High Performing ESC designation for FY27 from ODEW on Oct. 19. All Ohio ESCs received this designation, recognizing their role in supporting districts and allowing access to qualifying personnel-based services without competitive bidding.

NwOESC is assisting Millcreek-West Unity Schools with its Treasurer/CFO search. Applications are due Nov. 6, with Superintendent Weir and Abby Lorenzen meeting with the board and administration on Nov. 9 to review candidate binders. Superintendent Weir and Abby Lorenzen met with Ohio Migrant Education Director Dr. Jose Salinas for a program update.

Title I, Part C funding has been approved for 2027-28. The IMAGE program continues to provide services directly to eligible students, with recruitment efforts focusing on H-2A agricultural workers ages 18-21. NwOESC continues to serve as the State Fiscal Agent for Ohio’s Migrant Education program. Tuition reimbursement under Policy 3450 totaled $16,320 for coursework completed during the 2025-26 school year, with eight certified staff members participating, compared to six the previous year.

Discussions continue regarding regionalizing Family and Children First Council services across Defiance, Henry and Williams counties. NwOESC is being considered to provide fiscal and employment services for the regional structure, with implementation targeted for July 1, 2027.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office continues to provide part-time School Resource Officer (SRO) support at no cost to the IEC campus. A FY26 safety grant in partnership with Ayersville was extended through Dec. 31, 2026, allowing additional time to focus on preschool safety at the Ayersville campus.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

The board entered executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official. No action was taken upon exiting the executive session.

ADJOURNMENT

As all the business of the evening was complete, the meeting adjourned at 6:49 p.m. The next regular meeting of the Board will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold, OH 43502. A special meeting will be held on Nov. 18, 2026, at 4:55 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio ESC, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold, OH, to interview superintendent candidates.