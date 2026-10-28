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WEDCO’s Epling Earns State Award Of Merit As Economic Developer

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Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO) Executive Director Ashley Epling was recently honored by the Ohio Economic Development Association (OEDA) at its annual conference held Oct. 8 in Dayton.

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