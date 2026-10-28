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PULASKI TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Dealing With “Fowl” Complaints

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Having already dealt with one “fowl” complaint involving a rooster and a guinea in the Bona Vesta Subdivision at their Oct. 13 meeting, Pulaski Township trustees heard another poultry-related complaint during their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27, in the township building.

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