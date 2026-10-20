Northwest Ohio Housing Market Remains Strong Despite Shifting Conditions

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – (Maumee, OH – October 13, 2026) – Northwest Ohio’s housing market remained resilient through the third quarter of 2026, with more homes sold, higher prices and a significant increase in total sales volume compared with last year.

During the quarter, closed sales increased nearly 5%, even though slightly fewer homes were listed. The median sales price reached $224,000, and total sales volume increased nearly 13% to approximately $643 million.

“Northwest Ohio continues to see steady demand for housing, even as buyers and sellers adjust to changing market conditions,” said Shalonda Thurmond, 2026 president of Northwest Ohio REALTORS®. “Higher borrowing costs are affecting what some buyers can afford, but limited inventory and the continued appeal of our communities are helping support home values across the region.”

Several factors may be influencing the market. Mortgage rates moved higher during September and into October, making monthly payments more expensive and causing some buyers to reconsider their budgets or delay a purchase. Freddie Mac reported that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage reached 7.40% on October 8, compared with 6.30% a year earlier.

Locally, demand has remained strong enough to produce more sales than last year. Homes took an average of 61 days to sell during the quarter—just two days longer than in 2025—while the price per square foot increased more than 7%.

September results were more mixed. Single-family sales and new listings declined from last September, but home prices and total sales volume continued to rise. This suggests that buyers are still active, particularly for homes that are priced appropriately and show well.

The condo and villa market is offering buyers more choices. Listings increased, homes took longer to sell and prices softened. Even so, year-to-date condo and villa sales and total volume remain ahead of last year.

Overall, Northwest Ohio’s housing market continues to perform well. Higher mortgage rates and affordability concerns may be slowing some buyers, but steady demand, limited inventory and continued price growth point to a stable market as the region enters the final months of 2026.

About Northwest Ohio REALTORS®

Northwest Ohio REALTORS® serves over 2,000 real estate professionals across a 10-county region including Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Paulding, Putnam, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties. It also operates the Northwest Ohio Real Estate Information System (NORIS) MLS (Multiple Listing Service). The association is dedicated to promoting homeownership, protecting private property rights, and providing consumers with access to trusted real estate professionals.