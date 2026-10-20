Pettisville FFA Dairy Team Takes 3rd At District Contest

PETTISVILLE FFA … (In Back from left to right) Hannah Fox, Addison Davis, Ariyah Miller, Carter Beck, Kaleb Wyse, (In Front from left to right) Baylee Tietje, Grace Davis, Elaina Lugbill, Alec Genter, Cam Hogrefe, and Isaac Wiemken competed in the District 1 FFA Dairy Cattle Career Development Event and placed 3rd as a team. PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FULTON COUNTY TRAP SHOOT … Pettisville FFA had seven members represent the chapter at the Fulton County Trap Shoot this year, where they placed 5th as a team. (In Back from left to right) Logen Dominique, Hayden Thornton, Joe VanDenBerghe, (In Front from left to right) Coach Tom Baker, Khail Bieber, Jake Bennett, Gage Short, Alec Genter, and Coach Krystal Thornton

PRESS RELEASE – Pettisville, Ohio – This fall the Pettisville FFA chapter competed in two different contests. The District 1 Dairy Cattle Career Development Event was held on October 8 in Defiance County. FFA members evaluated milking cows and pedigrees, then also took a general knowledge test. Pettisville’s team placed 3rd in the district with Alec Genter placing 3rd overall and Grace Davis placing 9th overall individually. Other participants were Hannah Fox, Baylee Tietje, Addison Davis, Elaina Lugbill, Ariyah Miller, Carter Beck, Cam Hogrefe, Kaleb Wyse, and Isaac Wiemken. Congratulations to this team and all their hard work!

On October 13th, Pettisville FFA members competed in the Fulton County FFA Trap Shoot at the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club. Individuals who competed were Logen Dominique, Khail Bieber, Hayden Thornton, Jake Bennett, Gage Short, Joe VanDenBerghe, and Alec Genter. Lincoln Aeschliman also attended practices. These members have practiced weeks in advance and worked very hard with the help of their coaches Tom Baker and Krystal Thornton. At the contest their team placed 5th overall. Congrats to this team as well and we can’t wait to see both of these teams competing again next year!

Submitted by Ali Genter, Pettisville FFA Reporter.