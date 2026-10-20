Taine Club Welcomes New Member Tonya May

TAINE CLUB … Left: Tonya May, new member; Karen Deemer, presenter; Georgetta Kuhman, hostess. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – Georgetta Kuhman, hostess, welcomed Taine Club members on Monday, Oct. 12, at Wesley United Methodist Church Lounge with serving fall treats. Vice president Karen Deemer led the business meeting. After reading the Collect, Tonya May was welcomed as a new member. Secretary and treasurer reports were shared. Alice Miller announced the next meeting will be Monday, October 26, 1:00 pm at the Montpelier Public Library. Jackie Boyd reported that she will be leading the review of the book, Seven Sisters by Lucinda Riley at the November 9th meeting and Karen Babb and Carol Nowak will be hostesses.

The program was a discussion on the book, Anxious People by Fredrik Backman, presented by Deemer. Backman is a Swedish author who wrote A Man Called Ove, that was later made into a movie, A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks. This bestseller is about a crime that never takes place, a would-be bank robber who disappears into thin air, and eight extremely anxious strangers who find they have more in common than they ever imagined.