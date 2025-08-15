Northwest Ohio Housing Market Sees Strong Sales Growth In July

PRESS RELEASE – The Northwest Ohio housing market posted strong gains in July 2025, with both new listings and closed sales rising across single-family homes and condos/villas, according to data released by Northwest Ohio REALTORS®.

In the single-family market, new listings climbed 5.5% compared to July 2024, reaching 999, while closed sales increased 8.3% to 797. Homes sold for a median price of $209,000, up 4.5% from last year, and the average sales price rose 8.4% to $244,631.

Price per square foot gained 5.6% year-over-year to $138.91. While homes stayed on the market longer—64 days on average compared to 52 days in 2024—total sales volume surged 17.4% to nearly $195 million.

Year-to-date, the single-family market has seen double-digit growth in listings (+10.4%) and prices, with total sales volume up 16.4% from the same period in 2024.

The condo/villa market also saw notable activity. New listings jumped 26.2% in July to 82, and closed sales edged up 1.7% to 59. Median sales prices dipped slightly to $249,500, while the average sales price increased 6.5% to $284,033.

Year-to-date, condo/villa listings are up 9.1% and closed sales are up 5.0%, with the median sales price improving 5.6% compared to last year.

“This summer, our housing market is showing resilience and strength, with increased opportunities for both buyers and sellers,” said Emily Bailey, President of Northwest Ohio REALTORS®. “Rising sales and steady price growth signal continued confidence in our local real estate market, even as homes are taking a bit longer to sell.”

Northwest Ohio REALTORS® will continue to monitor trends and provide updated market insights for the region’s buyers, sellers, and industry professionals.