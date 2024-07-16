Northwest Ohio Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

July 16, 2024 – The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch, effective until 5 AM EDT this morning. This watch covers multiple counties across Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

In Indiana:

– Adams

– Allen IN

– Blackford

– De Kalb

– Grant

– Jay

– Steuben

– Wells

In Michigan:

– Branch

– Hillsdale

In Ohio:

– Allen OH

– Defiance

– Fulton OH

– Henry

– Paulding

– Putnam

– Van Wert

– Williams

Cities Included:

This watch includes the cities of Angola, Antwerp, Archbold, Auburn, Berne, Bluffton, Bronson, Bryan, Coldwater, Columbus Grove, Continental, Decatur, Defiance, Delta, Deshler, Dunkirk, Edgerton, Fort Wayne, Fremont, Garrett, Gas City, Hartford City, Hicksville, Hillsdale, Jonesville, Leipsic, Liberty Center, Lima, Litchfield, Marion, Montpelier, Napoleon, New Haven, Ohio City, Ossian, Ottawa, Pandora, Paulding, Payne, Portland, Sherwood, Spencerville, Swanton, Upland, Van Wert, and Wauseon.

What to Expect

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. These storms can produce large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall. Residents in the affected areas should stay informed and be prepared to take action if a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued.

Safety Tips

– Stay Indoors: Seek shelter in a sturdy building.

– Avoid Windows: Stay away from windows to avoid injury from shattered glass.

– Monitor Alerts: Keep a weather radio or a reliable weather app handy for updates.

Stay safe and stay informed as this weather situation develops.