Northwest Ohio Weather: Williams & Fulton Counties Under Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana office (NWS IWX) has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Williams and Fulton counties, in effect from late Friday night through Sunday afternoon, November 30, 2025. Forecasters expect 2 to 6 inches of snow across the region, with some lake-effect bands potentially producing higher amounts and gusty winds up to 35 mph that could create hazardous travel conditions.

Snow is forecast to begin Saturday afternoon in areas such as Bryan and Wauseon, continuing through Saturday night before possibly mixing with rain on Sunday as temperatures hover near freezing. This post-Thanksgiving system is part of a broader Great Lakes weather pattern that may bring rapid changes in visibility and road conditions. Residents are urged to monitor updates at weather.gov/iwx, prepare winter emergency kits, and check Ohio 511 for the latest road information.