Historic Reflection: 1911 – Kunkle Postcard

This colorized “Greetings from Kunkle, Ohio” picture postcard, postmarked in 1911, features a number of Kunkle views from that time period. The vintage images shown on the postcard are, clockwise from the upper left corner: the Kunkle Presbyterian Church (before its tall steeple was shortened), dedicated in 1887 on the east side of Church Street between Angola and Centre streets; Angola Street; the Kunkle school, which stood on the east side of County Road 17, one-half mile south of the village; the Kunkle Liberal United Brethren Church, dedicated in 1891 at the northwest corner of Main and Center streets; Pleasant Street; an aerial view of Kunkle; and the Kunkle Wabash Railroad depot, which stood on the east side of Pleasant Street, south of the tracks. This historic postcard is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County historic photo you would like to share? Email publisher@thevillagereporter.com.