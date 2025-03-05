Northwest Ohio Wildlife District Two Field Report

PRESS RELEASE – During the 2024 early teal and goose hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Ethan Bingham, assigned to Williams County, responded to a call about an individual hunting waterfowl species that were not yet in season.

In addition to that violation, Officer Bingham found that another individual in the same group was in possession of lead shot. Only approved nontoxic shot may be used when hunting waterfowl.

Both hunters were issued the appropriate summonses and paid a total of $400 in fines and court costs. One duck was forfeited.