QUIZ BOWL … Eight Williams County JH Quiz Bowl teams competed against each other on Friday, February 28. Stryker had two teams competing with one team placing third and the other team finished seventh. The third place team (top photo) consisted of Breanna Cheeseman, Brenna Creighton, Mason Roderick, Braiden Bernham. Placing seventh was the team of (included in above photo) Noah Andres, Abel Batterson, Grace Oberlin, Averey Blevins.