Northwest State Community College Foundation Presents $1,139,450 Check To Board Of Trustees

CHECK PRESENTATION … The NSCC Foundation presented the Board of Trustees a check for $1,139,450 at Friday’s meeting. Pictured L to R: NSCC Board of Trustees Chair Lisa McClure, NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC Foundation Board Chair Peter Beck and NSCC Executive Director of Development/Foundation Robbin Wilcox. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

(PRESS RELEASE) Archbold, Ohio – The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, June 24 on the Archbold campus.

After roll call, Robbin Wilcox, NSCC Executive Director for Development & NSCC Foundation and Foundation Board Chair Peter Beck presented the Board with a record-setting check in the amount of $1,139,450.

The money is designated for student scholarships, equipment, outreach programs and student support efforts.

OVER $7 MILLION HAS BEEN PROVIDED

Over $7 million has been provided through the generosity of businesses and individuals who have supported the Foundation over the past ten years.

Peter Beck, NSCC Foundation Board Chair, applauded the generosity of individuals and businesses who have donated to the NSCC Foundation, for helping make this presentation possible.

Beck also gave kudos to Robbin Wilcox for her tireless work in raising funds and awareness to help aid student success.

ABOUT THE NSCC FOUNDATION

The NSCC Foundation has approximately 30 board and committee members representing Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties.

Additional information on the NSCC Foundation can be found online at NorthwestState.edu/foundation/.

In other Board action: