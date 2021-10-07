Northwest State Community College Provides “State Of The College” Address

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE … NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez provides his State of the College Address on September 30, 2021.

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – The Voinovich Auditorium was the site for the Northwest State Community College “State of the College” Address, held on September 30, 2021. In attendance were state officials, business and community leaders, and area educators.

Following introductions from NSCC Board of Trustees Chair Joel Miller, NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez provided an important update on the College’s mission, vision and values, its enrollment success and its fiscal strength among other topics.

At the conclusion of Dr. Hernandez’s speech, Chancellor Randy Gardner from the Ohio Department of Higher Education shared his “State of Higher Education” presentation. The event’s closing speaker was AJ Genter, a 2003 NSCC graduate and a 2017 NSCC Distinguished Alumni.

THREE TAKEAWAYS

Dr. Hernandez provided a 40-plus minute speech that included a number of topics that showed the strengths of Northwest State. Three key takeaways from the speech include:

1. Northwest State remains resolute in its core values (people, integrity and learning), and that it will continue to be forward-looking to best serve its learners, its community, and its employees.

2. Northwest State is a healthy organization, with strong enrollments (especially in COVID times), with strong financials, and with the support of a hard-working and successful Foundation office.

3. Northwest State is YOUR community’s college, and it remains committed to serving all of its six-county service area, including plans to open a full-service facility in Van Wert in the near future.

CHANCELLOR’S REMARKS

Chancellor Gardner noted his appreciation for the hard work Northwest State continues to do in student success and workforce development.

Gardner also thanked Governor DeWine for the opportunity to serve on his Cabinet, noting “(DeWine) is the most engaged, intensive listener and engaged statewide official that I’ve worked with in 35 years.”

Gardner recalled an example of DeWine attending a Zoom conference with college and university students where the subject was counseling and mental health services.

After learning of delays in service to students, DeWine quickly proposed using a portion of CARES Act funds to Ohio schools for increased counseling and support services. Gardner concluded his speech congratulating Northwest State on its accomplishments.

AVAILABLE NOW FOR ON-DEMAND VIEWING

The entire “State of the College” presentation is now available for viewing at your convenience, by visiting the College’s official YouTube page (YouTube.com/NorthwestStateCC). For more information on NSCC education, training and services, please visit NorthwestState.edu or call 419.267.5511 today.