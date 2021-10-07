Wauseon Native Merrill Wyatt To Have Book Published

Simon & Schuster will be publishing local author Merrill Wyatt’s second middle grade mystery on November 2.

Set in Wauseon, TANGLED UP IN LUCK follows the adventures of 2 seventh graders as they try to figure out what happened to a fabulous set of jewels that went missing in town back in the late 1800s.

The past gets TANGLED UP with the present as the girls uncover shocking secrets about what, exactly, happened all those years ago.

TANGLED UP IN LUCK will be available for sale on amazon.com, barneseandnoble.com, and gatheringvolumes.com, as well as at Walmart and Target.

A book launch event will also be taking place at Gathering Volumes Books in Perrysburg around its release date.