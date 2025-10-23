Northwest State Community College To Honor Area Veterans With Free Veterans Luncheon

PRESS RELEASE – Northwest State Community College invites area veterans to enjoy a complimentary Veterans Luncheon on Thursday, November 6th, starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Voinovich Auditorium on the College’s Archbold campus.

NSCC currently has approximately 264 student-veterans pursuing coursework, credentialing, certificates and/or associate degrees.

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez, a US Navy veteran, will open the event with welcoming remarks.

As a highlight, our Keynote speaker will be Captain Barry Behnfeldt (pictured), also a US Navy veteran. NSCC alum Tina Mae will provide the musical entertainment for the guests.

RSVP BY NOVEMBER 5th

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, November 5th to Katrina Adams in the NSCC Foundation office – phone 419.267.1392 or email kadams@NorthwestState.edu.