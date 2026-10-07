Northwest State Plans Campus Tours, Prize Giveaways At Discover NSCC Day

Archbold, Ohio – Northwest State Community College will host its annual open house, Discover NSCC Day, on Saturday, Nov. 7, on the Archbold Campus. The free event is open to the public.

Northwest State has served northwest Ohio since 1969, and area employers continue to count on the college to help develop and train a skilled workforce for the region. Learners choose NSCC for its high-quality and affordable education, training and services. Discover NSCC Day provides a great way for everyone to explore how the college can help connect students to education, training and career or further education opportunities.

Brittany Thompson, NSCC executive director of enrollment management, said, “Discover NSCC provides the perfect opportunity for prospective students and community members to explore all that NSCC has to offer. From tours to information sessions, the entire college will be alive and ready to assist with any questions or next steps that future students want to take. The day is designed as a fun and relaxed open house where prospective students and their family members can attend and experience everything they need to in order to make a decision about attending NSCC.”

Discover NSCC Day has activities for all ages, including interactive activities, campus tours and more. Learners of all ages can connect with student service groups such as Admissions, Advising, Financial Aid, student organizations and many others, who can help answer questions about getting started, developing a plan and achieving goals. During the event, guests can enter to win prizes.

For more information, visit NorthwestState.edu or call the NSCC Admissions Office at 419-267-1320.

— Press Release

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