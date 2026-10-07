Retired Archbold Pastor Erich Christman Shares Ministry Highlights With Rotary

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

MINISTRY HIGHLIGHTS … Erich Christman (left), retired senior pastor of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold, shared some of the highlights of his 30-year career as pastor at St. John’s with Archbold Rotary. His pastoral relationship with St. John’s began in 1985 while he was attending Defiance College and serving as a student intern at what was then St. John United Church of Christ. The program was arranged by Rotarian Dale Kern.

When Erich Christman retired as senior pastor of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold at the end of July, he used his extra time to support community ministries that he was already involved with.

After spending 30 years pastoring at St. John’s, there were a number of ministries in the community and beyond that he was involved with, for example Habitat for Humanity in Fulton County and Friendship House in Archbold. Both organizations provide housing for individuals and families needing permanent housing (Habitat) or temporary shelter until they become self-sufficient.

He has also been involved with helping families along the Mississippi Gulf Coast since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. A couple of times a year, Christman has led missions to help people in the Biloxi area with various types of building projects. He explained to Archbold Rotarians recently that over the years of traveling there and helping people, he has learned that poverty isn’t simply a lack of money that holds them back. It’s a lack of hope.

Going there and helping them is a mission of providing hope.

Christman’s time at St. John’s began in 1996 when he started as associate pastor. The church was then affiliated with the United Church of Christ.

During his time as pastor, in addition to the affiliation split with the United Church of Christ, he said that the challenges presented by COVID were perhaps the most challenging.

Weekly community meals started in 2011 with St. John’s serving as a host site for the September through May meals that provide both food and fellowship for those attending. He noted that Archbold Rotary has sponsored and served two meals every year.

For Christman’s last 20 years at St. John’s, he was the senior pastor.

— Press Release

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