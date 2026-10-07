September Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for September 2026 with September 2025 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 77 (215); domestic 11 (13), civil 22 (27), criminal 13 (19), miscellaneous 2 (2), judgment liens 28 (153) and appeals 1 (1) with a total of fees collected being $36,034.20 ($65,211.47).

The title department issued a total of 1,388 (1,323) titles; new cars 60 (46), used cars 708 (666), new trucks 38 (41), used trucks 332 (310), vans 16 (7), motorcycles 38 (43), manufactured homes 11 (16), trailers 21 (14), travel trailers 43 (44), motor homes 18 (33), buses 5 (0), off-road vehicles 34 (52), watercraft 20 (15), outboard motors 11 (5) and other 33 (31). The department also handled 27 (23) watercraft registrations and 74 (152) driver examination tests, with a total of fees collected being $644,449.85 ($625,241.00).