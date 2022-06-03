Northwest State Raises Over $60,000 For Student Scholarships At 2022 Green Carpet Event

MAKING A DIFFERENCE AWARD WINNERS … Seth Baker-Van Wert County Foundation, LaRoy Martinez, Jr., Matt Monroe-Bard Manufacturing – Making a Difference Award winners. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – The Northwest State Community College Foundation recently hosted its 13th annual Green Carpet Event, “Come Together,” and raised over $60,000.

All proceeds from the event go directly to student scholarships. A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2022 Making a Difference Awards, which were created by the NSCC Foundation as a way to recognize and celebrate individuals, businesses and organizations in the six-county area committed to improving their communities.

This year’s recipients were Bard Manufacturing Company, the Van Wert County Foundation, and LaRoy Martinez, Jr.

In addition to the Making a Difference Awards, the Green Carpet Event included a heartfelt performance by Kerry Patrick Clark.

Gourmet food stations, a cash bar and a silent auction rounded out the festivities, as the Auditorium and surrounding areas were decorated in the event’s “Come Together” theme.

“The Green Carpet Event and the Making a Difference Awards celebrate hard work, community support and giving,” said Robbin Wilcox, NSCC Director of Development.

“We work year-round to raise awareness and needed funds for student scholarships, and this event is a critical piece of those efforts. We recently celebrated awarding over $1 million in Foundation scholarships, and we’re focused on how we can continue to do more for our learners.”

“We are blessed to work in a community where people come together to help make a difference for others,” Wilcox continued.

A special recap program of the NSCC Green Carpet Event will soon be available on the Northwest State website (https://northweststate.edu/green-carpet), and will be available on WNHO TV26, available via Spectrum cable and other select local TV providers, plus over the air via antenna.

The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC. For over 40 years, the foundation has remained true to its mission to enhance, expand and sustain Northwest State so that NSCC can continue to fulfill its mission of creating opportunities for transformational learning.

The NSCC Foundation works diligently to raise much-needed funds for educational opportunities that directly and indirectly impact students.

Additional information on the NSCC Foundation is available at NorthwestState.edu/nscc-foundation/.