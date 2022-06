FLAGS … May 14, 2022 The American Legion Riders of West Unity, Ohio post 669 delivered a Blue Star Banner to the Eustace Family.

Back Row from left to right: Dalton Surbey, Brian Dunkle, Zane Lehner, Makayla and Cole Smith, and Steve Thimlar.

Front row from left to right: Meghan Surbey, Kathy Dunkle, Dawn and Troy Eustance, Angela Thimlar and Tiffany Eustance.