Northwest State Recognizes Nursing Graduates At Pinning Ceremony

NSCC Practical Nursing graduates, Spring 2026. Front L to R: Campos, Dickmann, Yoder, Stephey, Barraco, Plummer. Back L to R: Stephens, Singer, Yeager, Dunning, Sydney Hoffman, Brock, Lindsey Hoffman, Rose.

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN). The pinning ceremony took place on Saturday, May 9th on the Archbold campus, prior to Spring Commencement.

Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study. During the ceremony, the College recognized eight students for induction into the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society. In order to qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes.

Northwest State congratulates the following students for completing these healthcare programs:

Practical Nursing

Emma Barraco (Bryan)

(Bryan) Amanda Brock (Bryan)

(Bryan) Arianna Campos (Defiance)

(Defiance) Cassandra Dickmann (Napoleon)

(Napoleon) Makaya Dunning (Van Wert)

(Van Wert) Lindsey Hoffman (Bryan)

(Bryan) Sydney Hoffman (Stryker)

(Stryker) Amy Plummer (Evansport)

(Evansport) Madalyn Rose (Defiance)

(Defiance) Cierra Singer (Oakwood)

(Oakwood) Haley Stephens (Swanton)

(Swanton) Pamela Stephey (Holgate)

(Holgate) Amber Yeager (Defiance)

(Defiance) Casaundra Yoder (Bryan)

NSCC Registered Nursing graduates, Spring 2026. 1st Row L to R: Hancock, Smith, Witt, Herold. 2nd Row L to R: Shafer, Doster, Maassel, Clauson, Burkhart, Covey, Froelich. Back Row L to R: Weber, Wyse, Currier, Stahl, Cruz, Hahn, Steece, Chamberlain, Zyjewski. Missing from photography: Horvath.

Registered Nursing

Kameron Burkhart (Defiance)*

(Defiance)* Alexis Chamberlain (Liberty Center)

(Liberty Center) Natalie Clauson (Stryker)*

(Stryker)* Tiffanie Covey (Montpelier)

(Montpelier) Cierra Cruz (Napoleon)*

(Napoleon)* Jessie Currier (Bryan)*

(Bryan)* Kaitlyn Doster (Paulding)

(Paulding) Riley Froelich (Ney)*

(Ney)* Shelby Hahn (Bryan)

(Bryan) Baeden Hancock (Defiance)*

(Defiance)* Jacob Herold (Napoleon)*

(Napoleon)* Katrina Horvath (Defiance)

(Defiance) Logan Maassel (Defiance)*

(Defiance)* Kendra Shafer (Defiance)

(Defiance) Chase Smith (Defiance)

(Defiance) Karena Stahl (Grover Hill)

(Grover Hill) Evan Steece (Defiance)

(Defiance) Miya Weber (Napoleon)

(Napoleon) Jordan Witt (Metamora)

(Metamora) Kelly Wyse (Wauseon)

(Wauseon) Tori Zyjewski (West Unity)*

Names with an asterisk (*) denote Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society members.

Northwest State Community College is an accredited two-year, state-assisted institution of higher education that has served northwest Ohio since 1969. Northwest State is committed to providing a quality, affordable education with personal attention and small class sizes. The College offers associate degrees with numerous transfer options, short-term certificate programs, and workforce training programs designed to meet the needs of local businesses and industries. For more information, visit NorthwestState.edu or call 419.267.5511.

— Press Release

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