Northwest State Stem & Industrial Tech Team Working To Produce PPE To Aid In COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Archbold, Ohio – Northwest State Community College faculty are universally busy, having deftly made adjustments to course delivery to continue providing the best-possible education for students in the new remote-learning environment.

Some faculty in the STEM and Industrial Technologies division have also answered the call to serve the community in another critical way. Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted and Dr. Amy Acton recently advised Ohioans of the oncoming shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and first responders, in the face of COVID-19. In particular, items such as masks, goggles, gloves, gowns and face shields were noted.

During a recent faculty conference through Ohio TechNet, NSCC STEM & Industrial Tech faculty members Dave Mohring and Colin Doolittle began exchanging design concepts for face shields, using 3D printing technology. Because the Archbold campus is technically on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to take turns starting a print batch, then clearing the beds to begin a new batch.

“HELP THEM ANY WAY WE CAN”

Doolittle noted the STEM team was contacted by a representative at the Bryan Hospital (CHWC). “(The individual) inquired whether or not we had the ability to make face shields. I had read about similar projects online, did some quick research and we began working on it. I brought Dave into the loop we sat down in the CAD lab (6 feet apart) and developed a design that would fit our current machine capabilities.”

“We are currently producing the shield head bracket on the printers and will be completing full masks, once materials come in (sometime this week). Dave and I rotate our time in the lab, to minimize exposure to each other. We have a unique opportunity to give back to the community during this difficult time. It gives us a great sense of pride to give back to our community. Our medical professionals are on the frontlines of this fight, it is an honor to help them anyway we can,” Doolittle noted.

NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson added: “NSCC’s mission is to strengthen communities. In these unique times, we are blessed with a faculty and staff using their innovation and ingenuity to serve Northwest Ohio in ways that our community needs right now. Whether it’s serving learners remotely, creating needed PPE or being an overflow medical unit, NSCC remains committed to doing our part.” #InThisTogetherOhio.

A CALL TO ACTION

A March 26 2020 release from the Governor’s office noted that taking care of a COVID-19 patient in intensive care for a 24-hour shift requires:

36 pairs of gloves

14 gowns

3 pairs of goggles

13 N-95 face masks

A call to action was sent for residents and businesses, and many (including NSCC) have generously taken action. In-depth data on the new dashboard can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov. NSCC proudly serves the six county area of Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Van Wert counties, and the College is closely monitoring the needs of the region’s county health departments.

THE STORY CONTINUES

NSCC will continue to post updates on this story on NorthwestState.edu, as well as on the College’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/northweststate).