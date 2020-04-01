Rhonda Bockover (1968-2020)

Rhonda K. Bockover, age 52, of Edon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in her home.

Rhonda was a graduate of Bryan High School and had been employed by the Northwest Ohio Education Service Center as a paraprofessional, working through the years in Edon, West Unity and Defiance schools and the Enrichment Center.

She loved traveling in the steps of God and attended Life Changing Church in Edgerton, Ohio. Rhonda loved helping others and was always there if you needed a friend. She cherished her time with her kids and grandkids and family always came first to her. She also loved spending time at the lake, teaching the value of essential oils as a wellness advocate for DoTerra oils and her two dachshunds.

Rhonda K. Bockover was born on March 22, 1968, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Durinda (Poynter) Filson. She married Michael R. Bockover on October 28, 1989, in Bryan, Ohio, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Cody (Ashlee) Bockover, of Edon; one daughter, Emily (Brien) Moore, of Edon; two grandchildren, Kaylee Bockover and Weston Moore, and one on the way; her father, Robert Filson, of Bryan; one brother, Scott Filson, of Bryan; and one sister, Christine Filson, of Bryan. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the family.

Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, has been entrusted with arrangements.

