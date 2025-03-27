Northwest State To Host Free Job & Career Fair On April 1st

PRESS RELEASE – Area job seekers have an opportunity to network with nearly 80 area employers at a community-wide Job & Career Fair on Tuesday, April 1 from 10:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The event will be held in the Atrium at Northwest State Community College and is presented by NSCC Career Services. The NSCC Job & Career Fair is free and open to the public.

“This year, we will have nearly 80 area businesses looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal positions, as well as internships. This event is a great opportunity for community members, NSCC students and alumni to connect with those businesses,” said Mike Jacobs, Career Services Coordinator at NSCC.

“Preparation is key for any job seeker, especially at an event like this. Attendees should bring several copies of their resume, dress in professional attire and be prepared with a brief ‘sales pitch’ covering their skills and experience.”

Industries that will be represented at the 2025 Job & Career Fair include healthcare, manufacturing, human services, financial, business and more.

Additional information is available at NorthwestState.edu/job-fair. For more information, call NSCC Career Services at 419.267.1330 or email careerservices@NorthwestState.edu.