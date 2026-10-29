Richard Eugene Wyse (1952 – 2026)

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(Retired Air Force Master Sergeant) Richard Eugene Wyse, age 73, of Wauseon, passed away on October 27, 2026, at Fulton Manor. Richard was a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force, working as a flight line mechanic for the 180th Fighter Wing for over 30 years. Richard was born on November 11, 1952, in Wauseon, to the late Carl and Hazel Wyse. He was a graduate of Wauseon High School. After retiring from the Air Force, Richard worked as a crossing guard for Wauseon Schools. Richard loved football and basketball, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Pistons. He loved hometown Friday night football cheering on the Wauseon Indians. Richard had a servant’s heart, and would do anything for anyone. Above all, he loved his family.

Richard is survived by his son, Daniel (Jennifer) Wyse of Delta; daughter, Brandy Wyse of Wauseon; daughter, Erika Wyse of Wauseon; grandchildren, Austin Wyse, Logan (Zoe) Wyse, McKayla Zimmerman, Skylar (Dallas) Smallwood, Kody (Hannah) Wyse, Junior (Katelyn) Martinez, Cheyenne (Gavin) Campbell, Layla Martinez, Izabelle Wyse, Allie Sayles, Faith Sayles, and Zayleigh Wyse; 12 great-grandchildren; mother of his children and close friend, Julie Wyse; and his siblings. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl; mother, Hazel; step-mother, Margie; and siblings.

Visitation for Richard will take place on Monday, November 2, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 11 a.m., with Celebrant Adam Grisier officiating. Burial will follow at the Pettisville Cemetery, where military honors will be performed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Wyse family.