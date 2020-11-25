November 24th High School Sports Wrap-Up

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake 51 Swanton 34

The Lady Flyers used a 13-3 first quarter and a 16-8 third quarter advantage to get the win over Swanton. Aricka Lutz paced the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points and Haley St. John topped Lake with 16.

Eastwood 60 Archbold 35

Archbold was plagued by 31 turnovers and went just 5/15 at the foul line as they dropped to 1-1 on the season. Addi Ziegler led the Blue Streaks offense with 12 points on the night.

Delta 58 Whitmer 42

Delta outrebounded Whitmer 32-17, including 18 offensive boards, and had two players score in double figures as they remained undefeated. Braelyn Wymer dropped in a game high 16 points for the Lady Panthers (3-0), Brooklyn Green had 12 points, seven rebounds, and Khloe Weber chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds.

Hilltop 40 Pettisville 22

Hilltop’s Kodi Brenner led all scorers with 12 points as the Lady Cadets built a 20-11 lead at halftime and then put the game away by outscoring Pettisville 16-6 in the third quarter. Leanna Baker also reached double figures for Hilltop with 10 points. Alli King led the Pettisville effort with six points.

Bryan 66 Holgate 17

Eleven different Lady Bears reached the scoring column led by Reese Grothaus with 16 points in a convincing win at Holgate. McKendry Semer joined Grothaus in double figures for Bryan (2-0) with 10 points.

OTHER SCORES:

Evergreen d. Cardinal Stritch 56-20

JV SCORES:

Evergreen d. Cardinal Stritch 46-16

Bryan d. Holgate 45-15

Eastwood d. Archbold 33-26