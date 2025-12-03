November BD Spotlight Award Presented To Snow’s Fire Protection Service, Inc.

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SPOTLIGHT AWARD … Pictured during the presentation of the November Spotlight Award are (left to right) Renee Isaac representing Bryan Development, Jaime Egler of Snow’s Fire Protection, Christy (Snow) Egler, Derek Schultz of Bryan Development, and Bob Egler of Snow’s.

PRESS RELEASE – To recognize local investments in buildings, landscaping, events and other accomplishments, Bryan Development has created a “Spotlight Award.” November’s Spotlight Award goes to Snow’s Fire Protection Services, Inc., as they celebrate 60 years of business.

Snow’s Fire Protection Service, Inc. was founded in 1960 in Fayette, Ohio, by Hal Snow. For over 65 years, the company has proudly served the fire protection needs of the tri-state area.

Hal began his journey while working third shift as a dispatcher for the Fayette Fire Department. During that time, he started recharging fire extinguishers for the department and eventually purchased the necessary equipment to do so independently.

With the support of his wife, Doris, and their daughter, Christy, Hal transitioned from the fire department to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department as a dispatcher, while continuing to grow his fire protection business on the side.

What began as a part-time venture soon became a full-time career. In 1969, the family relocated to Wauseon, and by 1973, Hal moved the business to Bryan.

As business expanded, Hal hired his son-in-law, Bob, to assist with operations. Following Hal’s passing in 1984; Doris became the sole owner and incorporated the business in 1989.

She successfully led the company until her passing in 2014.Today, Christy carries on the family legacy as Owner and President, joined by her son Jamie, who serves as Vice President.

Together, Christy, Bob, and Jamie continue the proud Snow family tradition of integrity, quality service, and community commitment.

Beyond serving customers, Snow’s Fire Protection is deeply committed to supporting the local community. The company proudly contributes to 4-H programs, county fairs, youth sports, and other nonprofit organizations.

If you’ve attended a Bryan High School football game, you’ve likely seen one of our contributions firsthand, the “fog” the team runs through is created by CO2 fire extinguishers donated by Snow’s for every home game. Go Bears! #BryanBuilt

Snow’s Fire Protection Service, Inc. is a proud member of the Better Business Bureau and the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce. Their service technicians are licensed by the State of Ohio Fire Marshal and trained through multiple fire equipment manufacturers.

Snow’s is a DOT-certified hydrostatic retest facility and has been a distributor of Amerex Corporation for over 50 years. The company is also a member of both the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the National Association of Fire Equipment Distributors (NAFED).

Today, Snow’s maintains a fleet of five fully equipped service trucks, covering approximately a 100-mile radius from Bryan across the tri-state area.

These mobile units are capable of providing on-site recharging, inspection, and repair of fire extinguishers. For more than six decades, Snow’s Fire Protection Service Inc. has been committed to keeping homes, businesses, and communities’ safe, continuing a proud, three-generation family tradition built on service, trust, and community spirit.

Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

Spotlight Awards go to a Bryan resident, business, industry, of institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, beautification efforts, or those with milestone events.

Recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.