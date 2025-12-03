Williams County Township Trustees Gather For Annual Banquet

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ANNUAL MEETING … The Williams County Township Trustees met recently at the Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton for their annual meeting and banquet. After a delicious meal provided by the Ladies of The Rosary Alter Society, attendees were entertained by the Montpelier High School Jazz Ensemble, directed by Ms. Rachael Krueger. The group performed a selection of musical pieces from their upcoming Christmas concert. Following a meeting with reports from County Agencies, officers for the upcoming year were elected. Serving the Township Association as officers for the next year are pictured L-R Secretary-Treasurer, Deanne Batterson – Pulaski Township, Executive Committeeman, Brian Batterson – Jefferson Township, Vice President Michael Elser – Bridgewater Township, and President Bob Short – Millcreek Township. The County Association meets quarterly at locations around the county.