November BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Law Office Of Nicholas C. Fee, LLC

NOVEMBER WINNER … Presenting the plaque to Nicholas Fee (left) is Tami Bergman, board member of the Bryan Development Foundation. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

In an effort to recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

November’s recipient is Law Office of Nicholas C. Fee, LLC, located at 110 East High Street. Starting in January, Fee gutted the first floor. He installed all new walls, drywall, flooring, front windows and lighting fixtures.

Fee moved into the space in March, and still continues working on the space. Since he anticipates expanding in the future, the upstairs portion of the building is also being renovated, including new windows facing High Street. Other future plans include renovating the space to the east, 112 East High.

Contractors assisting Mr. Fee include Scott Schulz of Pioneer (window replacement), David Fee of Quincy, MI (wall construction and drywalling), Clint Siekemeyer, Angola, IN (finish woodworking) and Michael Worthington of Bryan (signage and window lettering.)

November’s recipient was nominated by Kevin Maynard. Maynard, a fellow business owner, commented how at one point, this building had to be vacated on account of much needed brick foundation repair, and now it’s an occupied space with a fresh look, yet maintains the historic feel of our downtown.

The Bryan Development Foundation’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BDF presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by the BDF with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. Plaques are provided by Image Pro Group.

The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.

Additional information on the Bryan Development Foundation is available on the BDF Facebook page and website www.bryandevelopment.org.