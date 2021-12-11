November Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for November 2021, with November 2020 in parentheses, with the following: New cases filed in the legal department 138 (130); domestic 3.2. (2.0), civil 1.6 (9), criminal 10 (8), miscellaneous O (3), Judgment Liens 100 (88), and Appeals 0 (2) with a total of fees collected being $16,765.64 ($13,138.49).

The title department issued a total of 1,438 (1,588) titles; new cars 89 (93), used cars 722 (889), new trucks 52 (50), used trucks 380 (358), vans 9 (10), motorcycles 35 (29), manufactured homes 3 (17), trailers 26 (21), travel trailers 22 (25), motor homes 25 (26), buses 3 (0), off-road vehicles 53 (52), watercraft 7 (8), outboard motors 0 (5), other 7 (5), with a total of fees collected being $701,404.36 ($775,747.59).