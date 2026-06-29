NSCC Foundation Presents Record $1.18 Million To Trustees

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

RECORD FOUNDATION GIFT … From left, NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC Foundation Board Chair Peter Beck, NSCC Executive Director of Foundation and Alumni Relations Robbin Wilcox and NSCC Board of Trustees Chair Mickey Schwarzbek.

The Northwest State Community College Foundation presented the college’s Board of Trustees with a record gift of $1,182,805 during the board’s regular meeting Thursday, June 25, at the Archbold campus.

The check — handed over by Robbin Wilcox, NSCC executive director of foundation and alumni relations, and Foundation Board Chair Peter Beck — eclipsed last year’s total of $1,051,000.

The money is designated for student scholarships, equipment, outreach programs and student support efforts.

Over the past decade, businesses and individuals have given more than $10 million to the foundation, Beck said, crediting donors and praising Wilcox for her fundraising work.

The foundation awarded more than $1 million in scholarships at its spring 2026 Scholarship Awards Ceremony.

Trustees also approved the college’s fiscal year 2026-2027 budget, which totals just over $50 million — an increase of about $3 million over the prior year.

The plan launches the college’s migration to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform.

“The new budget allocates funds for strategic initiatives that will continue to allow Northwest State Community College to elevate northwest Ohio through increased education, training and services,” NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez said.

In other business, the board approved the 2026-2028 Ohio Department of Higher Education Completion Plan; a 2% increase to part-time faculty pay rates beginning in the fall 2026 semester; an amended sexual misconduct policy; and the hiring of Elisia Rosales as second-shift custodian and Jennifer Croft as a natural sciences/biology faculty member.

Trustees also rescinded Resolution 25-65 and approved amended Policy 14-5-07 governing institutional and general learning outcomes, along with various curriculum changes and several employment contracts, two resignations and one retirement.

Northwest State Community College, an accredited two-year, state-assisted institution in Archbold, has served northwest Ohio since 1969.

For more information, visit NorthwestState.edu or call 419-267-5511.