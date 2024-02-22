NSCC Raises $24,000 For Student Scholarships At “Purses For A Purpose” Purse Bingo

Archbold, Ohio – Northwest State Community College (NSCC) recently hosted a “Purses for a Purpose” purse bingo event at the Archbold campus on Friday, February 9th. The sold-out event raised $24,000 for NSCC student scholarships through the NSCC Foundation.

“FRIEND-RAISING AND FUNDRAISING”

The proceeds from the purse bingo event will directly benefit NSCC Foundation scholarships. NSCC has awarded nearly $2 million in total Foundation scholarships over the past two years.

“The NSCC Foundation continues to explore ‘friend-raising’ and fundraising opportunities to raise awareness and funding for student scholarships, and our team worked hard to put this fun purse bingo event together for the community,” said Robbin Wilcox, Executive Director of the NSCC Foundation. Wilcox also thanked the event sponsors and donors for their part in making the event a success.

ABOUT THE NSCC FOUNDATION

The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people, and programs of NSCC. For over 40 years, the foundation has remained true to its mission to enhance, expand, and sustain Northwest State so that NSCC can continue to fulfill its mission of creating opportunities for transformational learning.

The NSCC Foundation works diligently to raise much-needed funds for educational opportunities that directly and indirectly impact students. More information is available online at NorthwestState.edu/foundation.